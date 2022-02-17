12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock increased by 14.6% to $1.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Creative Medical Tech’s trading volume reached 792.4K shares. This is 34.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock rose 13.04% to $161.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.6K, accounting for 3.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $9.4. The company’s market cap stands at $234.2 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 8.16% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.3 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock increased by 8.02% to $1.75. Revelation Biosciences’s trading volume hit 106.0K shares by close, accounting for 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.9 million.
Losers
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock decreased by 10.1% to $6.07 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock fell 7.63% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares decreased by 5.6% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares declined by 5.59% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares fell 4.66% to $4.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 152.5K, accounting for 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock fell 3.75% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.