12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock rose 25.4% to $118.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares increased by 17.63% to $43.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 8.09% to $81.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares increased by 7.2% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.7 million.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares rose 6.82% to $43.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares increased by 6.48% to $490.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock declined by 5.9% to $100.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock declined by 4.77% to $16.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 4.76% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.3 million.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 4.19% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares declined by 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
