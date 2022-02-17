QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2022 8:16 am
Gainers

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock rose 25.4% to $118.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares increased by 17.63% to $43.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 8.09% to $81.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares increased by 7.2% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.7 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares rose 6.82% to $43.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares increased by 6.48% to $490.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock declined by 5.9% to $100.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock declined by 4.77% to $16.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 4.76% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.3 million.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 4.19% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares declined by 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

