12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $0.7 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock increased by 9.44% to $17.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $5.19. The company’s market cap stands at $373.2 million.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $2.4. The company’s market cap stands at $56.3 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock decreased by 26.6% to $0.48 during Friday’s after-market session. Enveric Biosciences’s trading volume hit 367.8K shares by close, accounting for 58.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock fell 24.86% to $0.45. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 40.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares decreased by 15.31% to $1.3. PetVivo Holdings’s trading volume hit 82.8K shares by close, accounting for 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares declined by 5.03% to $2.08. The company’s market cap stands at $74.1 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 3.54% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 2.89% to $0.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 124.4K shares, which is 1.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
