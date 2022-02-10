12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $3.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. Yoshitsu’s trading volume hit 667.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $22.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 302.9K shares, which is 25.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares increased by 5.65% to $4.3. At the close, BARK’s trading volume reached 98.0K shares. This is 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock increased by 4.38% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.6 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 3.41% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.2 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 52.9K shares come close, making up 89.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 7.4% to $0.86 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock decreased by 5.73% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock declined by 3.23% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 2.85% to $68.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 1.62% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock fell 1.42% to $25.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 236.4K, accounting for 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
