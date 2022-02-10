QQQ
-0.09
356.22
-0.03%
BTC/USD
+ 102.76
43976.32
+ 0.23%
DIA
-0.55
350.77
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.50
445.60
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 0.80
134.18
+ 0.59%
GLD
+ 1.76
171.32
+ 1.02%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2022 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $3.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. Yoshitsu’s trading volume hit 667.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.
  • Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $22.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 302.9K shares, which is 25.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares increased by 5.65% to $4.3. At the close, BARK’s trading volume reached 98.0K shares. This is 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock increased by 4.38% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.6 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 3.41% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.2 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 52.9K shares come close, making up 89.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 7.4% to $0.86 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock decreased by 5.73% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock declined by 3.23% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 2.85% to $68.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 1.62% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock fell 1.42% to $25.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 236.4K, accounting for 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

