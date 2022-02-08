QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1567.67 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 194.9K shares, which is 72.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares rose 3.59% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares rose 2.65% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
  • Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock increased by 2.45% to $28.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares moved upwards by 1.73% to $4.7. The company’s market cap stands at $541.0 million.

Losers

  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock fell 24.8% to $7.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 138.5K, accounting for 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock fell 13.35% to $24.94. Adtalem Glb Education’s trading volume hit 59.7K shares by close, accounting for 16.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares fell 5.14% to $46.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 4.67% to $1.43. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 78.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 2.2% to $0.89. The company’s market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares declined by 1.95% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

