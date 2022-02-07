12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.82 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 4.09% to $6.1. The company’s market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock increased by 2.54% to $11.68. At the close, Stem’s trading volume reached 211.3K shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $1.34. The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock rose 1.32% to $12.99. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock rose 1.21% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 million.
Losers
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock decreased by 2.7% to $91.5 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 736.8K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $136.9 billion.
- Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) stock decreased by 2.39% to $33.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.2K, accounting for 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares declined by 2.34% to $5.03. The company’s market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 1.82% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.9 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 1.73% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 1.28% to $4.65. The company’s market cap stands at $348.5 million.
