QQQ
+ 4.46
349.09
+ 1.26%
BTC/USD
+ 3156.04
40467.65
+ 8.46%
DIA
-0.21
351.19
-0.06%
SPY
+ 1.97
444.63
+ 0.44%
TLT
-2.08
143.17
-1.47%
GLD
+ 0.26
168.34
+ 0.15%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 4:34 pm
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.19 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $105.5 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 2.55% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 1.8% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock moved upwards by 1.66% to $3.05. The company’s market cap stands at $147.3 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 1.62% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock moved upwards by 1.31% to $5.4. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares declined by 4.3% to $3.15 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $864.2 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock fell 3.79% to $3.56. The company’s market cap stands at $874.8 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 3.58% to $1.35. The company’s market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares fell 2.98% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.2 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 1.53% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Movers

