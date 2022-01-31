QQQ
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 4:51 pm
Gainers

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.3% to $0.18 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares rose 4.16% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 2.53% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares rose 1.8% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $117.7 million.
  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $52.53. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares increased by 1.41% to $1.43. New Oriental Education’s trading volume hit 7.0 million shares by close, accounting for 21.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 3.2% to $1.8 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.5 million.
  • Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares declined by 2.79% to $20.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 173.6K, accounting for 75.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.3 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares declined by 2.77% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares fell 2.15% to $4.11. This security traded at a volume of 133.0K shares come close, making up 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 1.52% to $3.24. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 178.2K shares. This is 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $440.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

