12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares increased by 13.1% to $55.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 million.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock increased by 8.97% to $317.0. Atlassian Corporation’s trading volume hit 161.8K shares by close, accounting for 10.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock rose 8.43% to $16.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Visa (NYSE:V) shares increased by 5.08% to $216.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 5.0% to $0.34. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
Losers
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock fell 13.6% to $46.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 895.7K shares come close, making up 22.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares declined by 3.82% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock decreased by 3.47% to $349.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 115.7K, accounting for 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 2.89% to $0.4. The company’s market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock fell 2.5% to $23.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 101.1K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares decreased by 1.97% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
