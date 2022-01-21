11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 8.1% to $2.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 4.85% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.6 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 3.44% to $1.5. The company’s market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock increased by 2.33% to $20.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 2.01% to $0.71. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.7K shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.3 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares increased by 1.69% to $0.57. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.18 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) stock declined by 4.52% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 1.75% to $3.37. The company’s market cap stands at $53.7 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 1.47% to $0.53. The company’s market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares declined by 1.37% to $0.55. The company’s market cap stands at $16.1 million.
