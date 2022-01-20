12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 7.5% to $2.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock rose 6.17% to $0.31. The company’s market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares increased by 4.34% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares increased by 2.68% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares rose 2.29% to $1.34. This security traded at a volume of 280.8K shares come close, making up 87.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock moved upwards by 1.73% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 205.9K, accounting for 1.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $281.1 million.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock declined by 3.8% to $1.26 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock fell 2.48% to $6.7. The company’s market cap stands at $252.3 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 2.1% to $2.1. This security traded at a volume of 143.9K shares come close, making up 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.4 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares declined by 2.01% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.1 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock declined by 1.96% to $26.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock declined by 1.65% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.
