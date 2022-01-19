12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock rose 6.7% to $1.92 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.9 million.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock increased by 4.83% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 4.18% to $0.72. The company’s market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 3.32% to $0.64. The company’s market cap stands at $119.1 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock rose 3.14% to $0.45. The company’s market cap stands at $38.6 million.
Losers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $43.7 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 5.1% to $45.1. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares declined by 4.74% to $0.29. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 320.1K shares, which is 5.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock fell 4.42% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.8 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 4.26% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock declined by 3.59% to $0.47. The company’s market cap stands at $76.3 million.
