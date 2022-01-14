QQQ
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $4.48 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 2.17% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 2.06% to $0.42. The company’s market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 1.09% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares increased by 1.01% to $5.95. This security traded at a volume of 57.1K shares come close, making up 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.6 million.

Losers

  • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares declined by 2.5% to $58.0 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 192.2K shares come close, making up 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 2.28% to $1.72. American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume hit 72.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $149.7 million.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock declined by 2.05% to $3.35. The company’s market cap stands at $518.9 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 2.01% to $1.96. The company’s market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 1.64% to $1.2. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 1.39% to $2.85. At the close, Phunware’s trading volume reached 65.0K shares. This is 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.3 million.
