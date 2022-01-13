10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $7.7 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 37.4 million, which is 2550.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.1 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $141.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 35.9 million, which is 397.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock increased by 6.0% to $27.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $5.25. As of 12:32 EST, SRAX’s stock is trading at a volume of 128.8K, which is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $137.2 million.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined by 12.4% to $1.8 during Thursday’s regular session. American Virtual Cloud’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 39.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $157.1 million.
- E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) shares declined by 12.22% to $8.52. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 158.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 11.6% to $3.66. As of 12:32 EST, Nxt-ID’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 10.67% to $2.81. As of 12:32 EST, Phunware’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.9 million, which is 56.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $270.0 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock decreased by 10.37% to $102.16. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 77.6% of Cloudflare’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares fell 10.01% to $66.28. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 90.2% of Confluent’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
