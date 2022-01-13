12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares increased by 13.7% to $48.19 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for KB Home’s stock is 10.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 826.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 9.11% to $15.08. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares moved upwards by 8.63% to $11.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.8 million, which is 120.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock increased by 8.62% to $1.89. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.2K shares, making up 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $117.8 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 8.15% to $3.12. The current volume of 49.4 million shares is 202.7% of Vinco Ventures’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.2 million.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares increased by 5.91% to $18.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.9 million, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
Losers
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 14.7% to $2.62 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares, making up 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.1 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock decreased by 10.29% to $2.01. As of 12:32 EST, Smart Share Global’s stock is trading at a volume of 330.6K, which is 130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $501.2 million.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock fell 10.07% to $92.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 201.5K, which is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares decreased by 9.1% to $5.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 337.7K, which is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.6 million.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock decreased by 8.23% to $12.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.6K shares, making up 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 8.21% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.1 million, which is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.