10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $0.89 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 53.4K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.9 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 2.94% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock rose 2.56% to $6.39. At the close, Planet Labs’s trading volume reached 409.2K shares. This is 9.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $12.39. The company’s market cap stands at $632.7 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 1.73% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $83.4 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 1.71% to $17.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 189.0K, accounting for 22.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 3.0% to $1.32 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $117.0 million.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares fell 1.0% to $49.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.5K, accounting for 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 0.89% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares fell 0.76% to $15.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 125.1K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.