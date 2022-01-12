12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 9.2% to $0.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares increased by 4.0% to $44.1. KB Home’s trading volume hit 637.6K shares by close, accounting for 50.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares increased by 2.4% to $2.98. The company’s market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock rose 2.07% to $2.95. Shift Technologies’s trading volume hit 480.8K shares by close, accounting for 15.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.8 million.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock increased by 2.01% to $44.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.0K shares, which is 7.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $0.2. OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s trading volume hit 59.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.7 million.
Losers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 2.6% to $3.58 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 13.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares decreased by 1.79% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $548.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 1.74% to $2.83. This security traded at a volume of 608.1K shares come close, making up 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.5 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock fell 1.21% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares fell 1.02% to $55.62. Victoria’s Secret’s trading volume hit 63.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares decreased by 0.81% to $13.5. The company’s market cap stands at $187.4 million.
