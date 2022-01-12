12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 10.6% to $4.17 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 40.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.6 million.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock moved upwards by 8.97% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock rose 8.39% to $27.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 165.7K shares, which is 8.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 5.34% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 2.26% to $11.29. The company’s market cap stands at $22.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares fell 5.0% to $179.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. RingCentral’s trading volume hit 83.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 3.57% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 3.0% to $1.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 129.0K shares, which is 1.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 2.66% to $4.03. Nxt-ID’s trading volume hit 272.0K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 2.55% to $3.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 4.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $294.5 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 1.95% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.