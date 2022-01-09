This Chipmaker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Riot Blockchain And Moderna

High-flying tech and growth stocks were among the most popular assets of traders and investors in 2021. And as of late, there have been a number of clear winners between the assets.

Since January 2021, NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular stocks and cryptocurrencies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present:

Tesla is up from $811.19 to $1,026.96 for a return of 26.60%

Microsoft is up from $217.49 to $314.04 for a return of 44.39%

Apple is up from $128.98 to $172.17 for a return of 33.49%

Riot Blockchain is down from $22.64 to $20.36 for a return of -10.07%

Moderna is up from $117.26 to $213.86 for a return of 82.38%

And finally, Nvidia is up from $136.22 a share to $272.47 for a return of 100.02%

