11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock increased by 5.5% to $133.62 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Trex Co’s trading volume reached 120.2K shares. This is 15.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $238.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock increased by 4.73% to $23.93. Vertiv Holdings’s trading volume hit 309.3K shares by close, accounting for 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares rose 3.98% to $24.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 567.5K shares, which is 15.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion.
Losers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 6.3% to $10.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares decreased by 3.81% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 2.89% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock fell 2.6% to $2.25. The company’s market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 1.84% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock declined by 1.67% to $1.18. Ideanomics’s trading volume hit 282.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.2 million.
