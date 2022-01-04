12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock increased by 3.06% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock increased by 2.05% to $0.99. The company’s market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 1.89% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares rose 1.81% to $3.37. The company’s market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock rose 1.41% to $1.79. The company’s market cap stands at $458.9 million.
Losers
- Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares fell 4.8% to $22.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 3.89% to $2.45. ATA Creativity Global’s trading volume hit 3.2 million shares by close, accounting for 6606.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.9 million.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock fell 3.39% to $85.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.4 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 2.16% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock fell 2.15% to $16.0. At the close, Poshmark’s trading volume reached 57.1K shares. This is 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 2.07% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.2 million.
