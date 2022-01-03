12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock rose 6.6% to $6.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 239.5K shares, which is 112.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares increased by 6.63% to $6.11. The company’s market cap stands at $203.7 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $3.66. At the close, Genprex’s trading volume reached 8.6 million shares. This is 1895.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock increased by 3.63% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
Losers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares fell 8.9% to $47.4 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 122.0K shares come close, making up 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares declined by 7.29% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock declined by 5.99% to $16.5. This security traded at a volume of 92.7K shares come close, making up 15.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $490.3 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock declined by 4.0% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares declined by 3.69% to $4.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.5K shares, which is 14.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock fell 3.62% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.