12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 1:17 pm
Gainers

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares increased by 48.3% to $1.3 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 57.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 6935.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares increased by 22.84% to $4.14. As of 12:30 EST, Molecular Templates’s stock is trading at a volume of 524.6K, which is 199.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.1 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares moved upwards by 17.31% to $2.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 810.9K shares, making up 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock rose 16.83% to $2.36. As of 12:30 EST, Aridis Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 338.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 16.06% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 802.2K, which is 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.9 million.
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares rose 14.84% to $9.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 250.5K shares, making up 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $837.9 million.

Losers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 12.8% to $7.64 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares decreased by 11.49% to $4.9. The company’s market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares fell 8.01% to $0.62. As of 12:30 EST, Tyme Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 142.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $105.9 million.
  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock fell 7.88% to $237.97. As of 12:30 EST, Biogen’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 198.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 billion.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares fell 7.5% to $1.37. The current volume of 489.1K shares is 509.8% of Akari Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $65.1 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares declined by 7.38% to $18.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $610.7 million.
