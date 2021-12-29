QQQ
-0.06
401.67
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-387.74
47156.00
-0.82%
DIA
+ 0.81
363.18
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 0.61
476.26
+ 0.13%
TLT
-1.62
149.91
-1.09%
GLD
-0.06
168.70
-0.04%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 8.9% to $5.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $266.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 3.19% to $1.29. The company’s market cap stands at $90.8 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 2.62% to $0.79. The company’s market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 2.31% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Losers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 5.6% to $3.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. UTime’s trading volume hit 192.7K shares by close, accounting for 140.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.14. This security traded at a volume of 526.1K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $169.4 million.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock decreased by 3.85% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.6 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 2.95% to $0.53. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 1.81% to $2.18. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more