12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 8.9% to $5.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $266.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 3.19% to $1.29. The company’s market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 2.62% to $0.79. The company’s market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 2.31% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 5.6% to $3.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. UTime’s trading volume hit 192.7K shares by close, accounting for 140.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.14. This security traded at a volume of 526.1K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $169.4 million.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock decreased by 3.85% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.6 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 2.95% to $0.53. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 1.81% to $2.18. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
