12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

December 29, 2021 1:15 pm
Gainers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares increased by 15.6% to $9.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.2 million shares is 50.8% of Biofrontera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) stock moved upwards by 13.41% to $7.61. Codex DNA's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1162.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.0 million.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares increased by 7.99% to $24.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 168.4K, which is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock increased by 7.97% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) stock moved upwards by 7.32% to $29.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.2 million.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $6.77. As of 12:30 EST, Sensus Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 202.3K, which is 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.4 million.

Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares declined by 23.1% to $1.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 224.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares declined by 11.16% to $1.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 22.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock declined by 8.83% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 150.8K, which is 59.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares decreased by 8.58% to $18.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.5K shares, making up 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $777.1 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares fell 8.58% to $8.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 125.4K, which is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.0 million.
  • OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock decreased by 8.42% to $2.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 534.0K, which is 127.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

