12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares increased by 3.8% to $25.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock rose 2.04% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.0 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock rose 1.74% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock rose 1.57% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares increased by 1.49% to $19.31. This security traded at a volume of 190.3K shares come close, making up 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock increased by 1.22% to $21.41. The company’s market cap stands at $269.7 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares declined by 3.6% to $1.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 251.0K, accounting for 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 1.39% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 1.15% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.2 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock fell 1.12% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares fell 0.98% to $21.23. Bloom Energy’s trading volume hit 135.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares declined by 0.83% to $7.21. Hyzon Motors’s trading volume hit 67.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
