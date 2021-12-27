QQQ
+ 6.56
390.36
+ 1.65%
BTC/USD
+ 199.99
50975.48
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 3.60
355.76
+ 1%
SPY
+ 6.63
463.97
+ 1.41%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.16
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.39
168.58
+ 0.23%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 27, 2021 5:13 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares moved upwards by 9.81% to $1.79 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.3K, accounting for 17.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares rose 6.28% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.9K, accounting for 6.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.8 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock rose 5.34% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.76. The company’s market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock moved upwards by 3.55% to $2.19. The company’s market cap stands at $104.1 million.

Losers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock declined by 6.7% to $0.53 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 4.17% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares fell 3.36% to $8.65. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 2492.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
  • Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) stock declined by 2.81% to $19.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million.
  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock declined by 1.91% to $2.06. The company’s market cap stands at $157.7 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock declined by 1.85% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $35.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

