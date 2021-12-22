8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares rose 2.4% to $1.28 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock moved upwards by 0.93% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million.
- Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) shares increased by 0.79% to $73.75. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares decreased by 3.87% to $15.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $86.9 million.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock declined by 1.91% to $18.5. This security traded at a volume of 147.1K shares come close, making up 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) stock decreased by 1.82% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 72.7K shares come close, making up 2.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $462.6 million.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares declined by 1.48% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $123.4 million.
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) stock decreased by 1.09% to $13.7. CNX Resources’s trading volume hit 312.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.