12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 29.91% to $2.91 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, BioCardia’s trading volume reached 793.9K shares. This is 471.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares rose 5.19% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 4.45% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares rose 4.26% to $5.87. The company’s market cap stands at $268.5 million.
Losers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares declined by 30.0% to $0.17 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Advaxis’s trading volume hit 3.9 million shares by close, accounting for 87.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 7.65% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 365.8K, accounting for 6.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $108.4 million.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares declined by 5.15% to $11.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 4.46% to $2.79. At the close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 359.4K shares. This is 459.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares fell 4.1% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares fell 3.54% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
