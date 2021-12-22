12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares moved upwards by 2.81% to $3.09 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares increased by 2.29% to $49.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 136.3K shares, which is 6.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 1.96% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares rose 1.82% to $26.25. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 1.73% to $1.17. Digital Ally’s trading volume hit 258.3K shares by close, accounting for 14.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.6 million.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $111.83. This security traded at a volume of 115.7K shares come close, making up 6.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 4.6% to $1.87 during Wednesday’s after-market session. SeaChange International’s trading volume hit 2.1 million shares by close, accounting for 31.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.7 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares fell 4.58% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares decreased by 4.34% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 3.6% to $2.41. American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume hit 475.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.8 million.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock fell 3.38% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 2.99% to $3.25. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 58.3K shares. This is 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
