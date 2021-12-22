9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock increased by 17.27% to $6.45 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Lottery.com’s stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $324.9 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock rose 10.23% to $14.33. The company’s market cap stands at $234.7 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 9.43% to $1.16. As of 12:30 EST, China Online Education Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 107.3K, which is 25.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock increased by 8.62% to $36.3. The company’s market cap stands at $57.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $1.33. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $3.44. As of 12:30 EST, XL Fleet’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 165.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $479.6 million.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 5.61% to $4.12 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 10.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 5.56% to $3.06. Vinco Ventures’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.6 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 5.37% to $37.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 55.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion.
