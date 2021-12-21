QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 21, 2021 4:44 pm
Gainers

  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $2.17 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares increased by 1.21% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $5.02. The company’s market cap stands at $248.9 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 0.91% to $7.18. This security traded at a volume of 341.5K shares come close, making up 8.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 0.85% to $5.83. This security traded at a volume of 59.7K shares come close, making up 8.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.9 million.

Losers

  • AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock declined by 7.09% to $34.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 88.1K shares come close, making up 31.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock declined by 3.58% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.5K, accounting for 10.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 2.58% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares fell 1.86% to $5.3. At the close, BlackSky Technology’s trading volume reached 177.2K shares. This is 7.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $615.4 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 1.77% to $5.0. The company’s market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 1.5% to $1.32. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.7K shares, which is 3.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.5 million.
