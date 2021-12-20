10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares rose 6.95% to $6.15 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $122.6 million.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $15.95. At the close, Array Technologies’s trading volume reached 329.2K shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) stock increased by 2.2% to $27.87. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares rose 1.43% to $18.33. This security traded at a volume of 373.1K shares come close, making up 11.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 1.41% to $7.15. The company’s market cap stands at $68.9 million.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares moved upwards by 1.36% to $326.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110.3K shares, which is 17.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion.
Losers
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares declined by 1.77% to $50.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Carrier Global’s trading volume hit 802.9K shares by close, accounting for 19.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 billion.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 1.58% to $5.01. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 442.6K shares. This is 6.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock decreased by 1.49% to $9.3. At the close, Li-Cycle Holdings’s trading volume reached 82.5K shares. This is 2.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 1.31% to $1.51. The company’s market cap stands at $142.8 million.
