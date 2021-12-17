QQQ
-1.93
388.77
-0.5%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.75
365.19
-1.6%
SPY
-6.37
472.82
-1.37%
TLT
+ 1.69
147.45
+ 1.13%
GLD
-0.36
168.52
-0.21%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 4:37 pm
Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.94 during Friday's after-market session. Kaival Brands Innovations's trading volume hit 70.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock increased by 2.02% to $4.28. TAL Education's trading volume hit 838.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 1.93% to $0.88. At the close, Waitr Hldgs's trading volume reached 215.7K shares. This is 1.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $18.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods's trading volume hit 611.9K shares by close, accounting for 27.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.8 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 1.55% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares increased by 1.54% to $24.24. Cricut's trading volume hit 132.8K shares by close, accounting for 27.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock fell 6.98% to $2.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 4.05% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 3.19% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.0 million.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares decreased by 3.13% to $11.46. Trading volume for this security closed at 356.1K, accounting for 110.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.2 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 2.53% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock fell 1.81% to $2.18. At the close, StoneMor's trading volume reached 286.8K shares. This is 135.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

