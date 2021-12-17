12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares rose 17.96% to $4.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 708.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.4 million.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares rose 14.9% to $56.21. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 2076.73% of Bottomline Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $14.57. As of 12:30 EST, Ipsidy's stock is trading at a volume of 268.6K, which is 235.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.1 million.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares increased by 9.93% to $24.78. The current volume of 260.6K shares is 100.63% of Materialise's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares moved upwards by 8.28% to $72.81. Trading volume for Asana's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved upwards by 8.01% to $54.6. As of 12:30 EST, Shift4 Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 67.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
Losers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) stock decreased by 14.62% to $14.65 during Friday's regular session.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 11.04% to $1.37. The current volume of 236.4K shares is 88.99% of Datasea's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 10.21% to $7.13. Mawson Infrastructure's stock is trading at a volume of 68.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.9 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 9.83% to $1.51. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 9.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 8.95% to $1.52. Trading volume for SeaChange International's stock is 8.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 170.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock decreased by 8.1% to $12.88. As of 12:30 EST, Iris Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 273.1K, which is 95.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.