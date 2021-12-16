12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 9.27% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 6.23% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 440.4K shares come close, making up 15.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 3.5% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock increased by 2.68% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 2.25% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares moved upwards by 1.39% to $18.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock fell 3.83% to $104.71. Rivian Automotive's trading volume hit 699.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 2.31% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 1.78% to $1.66. This security traded at a volume of 382.4K shares come close, making up 62.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares declined by 1.72% to $57.39. This security traded at a volume of 273.9K shares come close, making up 1.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 billion.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell 1.56% to $379.17. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 billion.
