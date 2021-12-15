10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock increased by 12.1% to $20.1 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Conn's's stock is 511.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 164.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $593.2 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 12.05% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 11.99% to $4.6. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 485.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 190.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 4.57% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 299.5K, which is 5.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock fell 27.21% to $1.9 during Wednesday's regular session. Aspen Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1672.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 16.91% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 15.21% to $2.04. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 44.16% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $521.7 million.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock fell 13.81% to $16.29. The current volume of 89.5K shares is 71.98% of Esports Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $221.3 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 13.1% to $0.55. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 368.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 12.96% to $5.04. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million.
