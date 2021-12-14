11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) stock rose 17.34% to $43.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Terminix Global Hldgs's stock is 8.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1146.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 8.38% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 452.0K, which is 16.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock increased by 8.19% to $19.8. Trading volume for American Outdoor Brands's stock is 167.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock increased by 6.8% to $15.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 53.7K, which is 146.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 6.08% to $1.22. The current volume of 63.9K shares is 10.67% of Rave Restaurant Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock increased by 5.65% to $4.3. The current volume of 265.0K shares is 117.64% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 17.08% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 42.29% of Puxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares decreased by 11.19% to $8.02. As of 12:30 EST, Vivint Smart Home's stock is trading at a volume of 710.8K, which is 125.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares decreased by 10.67% to $21.53. As of 12:30 EST, Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 79.2K, which is 68.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.8 million.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock decreased by 10.08% to $3.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 337.1K shares, making up 120.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.5 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 8.99% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.2K shares, making up 7.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
