10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 2.38% to $6.88 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 2.09% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares increased by 1.76% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $905.8 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock rose 1.04% to $6.3. At the close, Hyliion Holdings's trading volume reached 97.6K shares. This is 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock decreased by 4.3% to $3.79 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock declined by 3.51% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 3.48% to $3.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.0K shares, which is 2.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 2.05% to $8.62. The company's market cap stands at $75.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 1.3% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
