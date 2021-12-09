QQQ
-5.88
405.49
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-2544.49
47926.70
-5.04%
DIA
+ 0.09
357.90
+ 0.03%
SPY
-3.21
472.73
-0.68%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.56
+ 0.56%
GLD
-1.02
167.92
-0.61%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 9, 2021 4:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares increased by 30.9% to $6.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 244.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 5.42% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 5.02% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.47. This security traded at a volume of 53.9K shares come close, making up 11.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock rose 3.73% to $5.0. The company’s market cap stands at $74.0 million.

Losers

  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 5.95% to $0.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock declined by 5.46% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock declined by 4.42% to $7.58. The company’s market cap stands at $474.0 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell 3.37% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 2.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more