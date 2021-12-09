12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares increased by 30.9% to $6.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 244.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 5.42% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 5.02% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.47. This security traded at a volume of 53.9K shares come close, making up 11.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock rose 3.73% to $5.0. The company’s market cap stands at $74.0 million.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 5.95% to $0.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock declined by 5.46% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock declined by 4.42% to $7.58. The company’s market cap stands at $474.0 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell 3.37% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 2.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
