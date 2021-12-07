QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 4.99% to $0.36 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock rose 4.9% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.52. The company’s market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $38.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock increased by 2.45% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 177.5K, accounting for 1.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $376.2 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 1.92% to $1.06. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock fell 17.71% to $20.55 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Stitch Fix’s trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 108.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock fell 5.68% to $1.83. The company’s market cap stands at $50.4 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 3.89% to $1.73. Jiuzi Holdings’s trading volume hit 86.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. This security traded at a volume of 348.0K shares come close, making up 1.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock declined by 1.83% to $123.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 14.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $333.4 billion.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 1.69% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

