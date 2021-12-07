12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock increased by 7.5% to $10.17 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $280.0 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares increased by 4.99% to $0.73. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock rose 4.76% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock moved upwards by 3.62% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock increased by 3.59% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock rose 3.35% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
Losers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock declined by 5.65% to $3.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.9 million shares come close, making up 336.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares decreased by 5.22% to $32.16. This security traded at a volume of 104.5K shares come close, making up 10.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock decreased by 4.02% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock declined by 3.94% to $3.17. The company’s market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock fell 3.05% to $10.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.9 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares declined by 2.98% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
