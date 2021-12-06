12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.6 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $19.7 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 2.75% to $2.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.4K, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $357.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 2.43% to $0.24. The company’s market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares increased by 2.11% to $15.48. At the close, Dada Nexus’s trading volume reached 60.9K shares. This is 5.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock increased by 1.96% to $13.0. CarParts.com’s trading volume hit 114.9K shares by close, accounting for 12.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $683.0 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock rose 1.89% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $9.5 million.
Losers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares decreased by 6.4% to $3.95 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.8K, accounting for 2.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.7 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares fell 5.39% to $15.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 76.3K, accounting for 4.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $947.4 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock declined by 5.3% to $18.43. At the close, Petco Health and Wellness’s trading volume reached 177.0K shares. This is 9.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock decreased by 3.73% to $2.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.3K shares, which is 4.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $323.7 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 3.31% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 2.61% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
