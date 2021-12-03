12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares rose 5.1% to $147.18 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 64.0K shares come close, making up 26.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $38.49. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock rose 2.69% to $4.57. The company’s market cap stands at $133.2 million.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 2.59% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 million.
Losers
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares declined by 4.49% to $4.9 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $497.8 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 2.61% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fell 2.17% to $66.58. Asana’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 64.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 1.81% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $122.0 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 1.66% to $2.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 207.3K, accounting for 0.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares fell 1.42% to $25.15. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.