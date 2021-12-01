12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) stock rose 5.53% to $259.39 during Wednesday’s after-market session.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock rose 4.98% to $5.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 339.2K shares, which is 9.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $35.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 265.8K, accounting for 9.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $5.08. This security traded at a volume of 90.9K shares come close, making up 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $468.3 million.
Losers
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares declined by 6.38% to $185.45 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Okta’s trading volume hit 291.8K shares by close, accounting for 20.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 4.38% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock fell 4.21% to $107.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 363.4K shares, which is 20.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares fell 2.69% to $19.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.3 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares decreased by 2.57% to $7.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 139.8K, accounting for 36.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $371.8 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares fell 2.24% to $1.31. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 million.
