QQQ
-5.87
405.56
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-312.17
57464.08
-0.54%
DIA
-6.37
357.56
-1.81%
SPY
-8.71
473.31
-1.87%
TLT
+ 2.27
147.05
+ 1.52%
GLD
-1.14
167.76
-0.68%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 4:38 pm
Gainers

  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock rose 11.33% to $2.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Globus Maritime’s trading volume reached 928.9K shares. This is 161.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock rose 2.76% to $9.67. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 2.11% to $1.93. The company’s market cap stands at $182.5 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 1.82% to $20.07. This security traded at a volume of 187.1K shares come close, making up 23.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 1.57% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 1.52% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.

Losers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 5.54% to $9.55 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Pioneer Power Solutions’s trading volume hit 551.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock decreased by 2.49% to $1.57. Ideanomics’s trading volume hit 7.7 million shares by close, accounting for 82.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.3 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares declined by 2.23% to $39.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 703.9K shares, which is 48.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock fell 2.22% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 1.79% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.7 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 1.75% to $4.5. Sunworks’s trading volume hit 110.3K shares by close, accounting for 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Movers

