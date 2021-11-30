QQQ
-5.57
405.26
-1.39%
BTC/USD
+ 198.85
57975.10
+ 0.34%
DIA
-5.09
356.28
-1.45%
SPY
-6.48
471.08
-1.39%
TLT
+ 2.17
147.15
+ 1.45%
GLD
-0.76
167.38
-0.46%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 12:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $19.27 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 14.8% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $409.1 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares rose 0.85% to $14.99. Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 341.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 91.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $693.6 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock increased by 0.62% to $208.62. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.8K, which is 42.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 0.42% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.3K, which is 10.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 0.24% to $8.28. The current volume of 209 shares is 6.97% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $122.8 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (NYSE:AFGB) stock increased by 0.15% to $26.84. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock fell 6.78% to $217.6 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 76.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $412.1 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 6.42% to $4.3. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 109.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 5.77% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 97.9K, which is 30.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.12% to $2.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 968.4K shares, making up 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.3 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 4.2% to $21.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 341.2K, which is 52.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $562.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 4.09% to $3.52. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $99.53 during Monday's read more