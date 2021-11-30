Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:NODK) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $19.27 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 14.8% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $409.1 million. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares rose 0.85% to $14.99. Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 341.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 91.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $693.6 million.

(NASDAQ:KNSL) stock increased by 0.62% to $208.62. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.8K, which is 42.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 0.42% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.3K, which is 10.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 0.24% to $8.28. The current volume of 209 shares is 6.97% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $122.8 million. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (NYSE:AFGB) stock increased by 0.15% to $26.84. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ITIC) stock fell 6.78% to $217.6 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 76.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $412.1 million. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 6.42% to $4.3. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 109.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 5.77% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 97.9K, which is 30.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.8 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 5.12% to $2.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 968.4K shares, making up 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.3 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 4.2% to $21.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 341.2K, which is 52.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $562.3 million. Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 4.09% to $3.52. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

