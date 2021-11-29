QQQ
+ 8.49
382.71
+ 2.17%
BTC/USD
+ 815.16
58090.04
+ 1.42%
DIA
+ 2.22
346.80
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 5.56
453.41
+ 1.21%
TLT
-1.21
151.74
-0.8%
GLD
-0.18
167.03
-0.11%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 29, 2021 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 4.04% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares moved upwards by 2.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 2.55% to $22.5. This security traded at a volume of 65.9K shares come close, making up 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $665.1 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 2.32% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares increased by 2.17% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $992.2 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock rose 1.96% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million.

Losers

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 2.9% to $1.34 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock fell 2.64% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock decreased by 2.32% to $161.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 188.0K shares, which is 12.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.89% to $1.04. At the close, Waitr Hldgs's trading volume reached 57.2K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares decreased by 1.75% to $138.89. This security traded at a volume of 269.6K shares come close, making up 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 1.61% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 7.14% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million. read more
Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500

Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as stocks continue September weakness. Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy. read more
Aptiv Stock Is Trading Lower After Q2 EPS Miss, Raised FY21 Outlook, Trimmed EBITDA Outlook

Aptiv Stock Is Trading Lower After Q2 EPS Miss, Raised FY21 Outlook, Trimmed EBITDA Outlook

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 201 companies set new 52-week highs. read more