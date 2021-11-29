12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 4.04% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares moved upwards by 2.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 2.55% to $22.5. This security traded at a volume of 65.9K shares come close, making up 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $665.1 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 2.32% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares increased by 2.17% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $992.2 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock rose 1.96% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million.
Losers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 2.9% to $1.34 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock fell 2.64% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock decreased by 2.32% to $161.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 188.0K shares, which is 12.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.89% to $1.04. At the close, Waitr Hldgs's trading volume reached 57.2K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares decreased by 1.75% to $138.89. This security traded at a volume of 269.6K shares come close, making up 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 1.61% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
