12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $11.47 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock rose 4.55% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 113.7K shares, which is 0.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.9 million.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock increased by 3.94% to $7.38. This security traded at a volume of 132.6K shares come close, making up 10.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $696.8 million.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $32.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.0 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 3.58% to $17.24 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.2 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 3.26% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 3.12% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock decreased by 2.38% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $493.3 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 2.26% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 2.1% to $3.27. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 580.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $404.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.