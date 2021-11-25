12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 17.74% to $3.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock rose 16.66% to $11.9. iSpecimen’s trading volume hit 5.2 million shares by close, accounting for 240.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares increased by 11.89% to $14.86. BeyondSpring’s trading volume hit 155.6K shares by close, accounting for 13.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.2 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares increased by 7.83% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock rose 7.75% to $2.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6 million shares, which is 612.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.6 million.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $83.01. This security traded at a volume of 83.4K shares come close, making up 14.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
Losers
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares fell 16.36% to $2.66 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 288.0K, accounting for 32.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.2 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 8.26% to $0.5. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares declined by 5.67% to $2.5. At the close, Cyclerion Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 211.6K shares. This is 59.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.2 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares declined by 4.92% to $1.74. This security traded at a volume of 128.3K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock decreased by 4.52% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.9 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares decreased by 4.32% to $5.1. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million.
